Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1000 block Cadmus Court, 6/30, 5:15 p.m. A citizen reported items were stolen from the center console of his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- Post Office, 600 Princess Anne Street, 6/30, 2:15 p.m. A employee reported her purse was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
- Ferris Wafle Law Firm, 6/29, 11:00 p.m. An employee reported a recently planted shrub was dug up and stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 200 block Farrell Lane, 6/28, 9:00 a.m. A City resident reported she located her vehicle with the door open. The investigation is ongoing.
Graffiti:
- 700 block Caroline Street, 6/28, 1:40 p.m. A property owner reported a wall was vandalized with paint. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- Hurkamp Park, 501 George Street, 6/28, 10:00 a.m. A Parks and Recreation employee reported a part of the LOVE sign was damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1000 block Douglas Street, 6/28, 6:00 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was keyed. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.