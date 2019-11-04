Assault:

  • 700 block Caroline Street, 11/2, 2:00 a.m. A citizen reported he was physically assaulted by a white male with blonde dreadlocks.

Burglary – Breaking and Entering:

  • Express Food Mart, 2010 Princess Anne Street, 11/3, 2:20 a.m. A patrol officer discovered a rock thrown through a window. The owner responded and reported a firearm, cigarettes, and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny:

  • 1000 block Edgewater Court, 11/3, 6:40 p.m. A citizen reported one of her vehicle’s license plate stolen.

Graffiti:

  • Old Mill Park, 2200 Caroline Street, 11/2, 8:30 p.m. A Parks and Recreation employee reported graffiti on a bathroom wall.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 600 block Woodford Street, 11/1, 9:00 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s hood was dented.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments