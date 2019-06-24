Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- SSG Tactical, 2105 Plank Road, 6/22, 5:00 a.m. A patrol officer responded for an alarm activation and discovered the front door glass was shattered. No entry was made into the business. The owner reported and confirmed no items were missing. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- Funland, 1351 Central Park Boulevard, 6/22, 8:30 p.m. A citizen reported his cell phone was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- Motts Run, 6600 River Road, 6/22, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported his credit cards were stolen from his vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1000 block Littlepage Street, 6/22, 8:00 a.m. A citizen reported a person rummaged through his unlocked vehicle. No items were missing. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.