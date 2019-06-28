Larceny:
- 400 block Central Road, 6/27, 8:00 am. A City resident reported that his laptop was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrests:
- Allen, James Michael, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by an interdicted person.
- Asim, Sehar, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Berryman, Falissha Ann, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property.
- Bourne, Shannon Lee, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Carter, Akeem Jamar, 29, of Chesterfield was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Coleman, Mario Antwan, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
- Costello, Jeffrey Scott Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by an interdicted person.
- Culpepper, William Kyle, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of scheduled I, II controlled substance.
- Dockendorf, Michael Alan, 44, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Dorestal, Leonides Junior Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Ebodaghe, Cedric Oamwn, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Ghannam, Syncata Lyliana-khalil, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Gomez-perez, Juan, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Haynesworth, Danielle Aja, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
- Hobby, Michael Dirck, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Holford, Keisha Natasha, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Hulo, Gregory Allen, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property. Morgan, Michael Xavier, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute.
- Personius, Walter Sr, 74, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of bad checks.
- Pilkington, William Aaron, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Sandoval, Joshua Wilfredo, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Thompson, Gary Leander, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Thompson, Thaddeus Richard, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Washington, Detrae Terese, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Winkler, Jonathan David, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of scheduled I, II controlled substance.
- Wise, Shannon Adjura, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
- Yascko, William Joel, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.