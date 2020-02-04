Vandalism:

  • Snowden Ball Park, 3332 Fall Hill Avenue, 2/3, 11:45 a.m. A Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation employee reported the sidewalk leading up to the field was vandalized.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 200 block Crestview Way, 2/3, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from his vehicle.
  • 400 block Riverside Drive, 2/1, 3:30 p.m. A citizen reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments