Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block Lafayette Boulevard, 5/3, 6:00 p.m. A citizen reported that his vehicle’s windshield was shattered. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1000 block Wicklow Drive, 5/4, 12:15 p.m. A citizen reported that one of his vehicle’s license plates was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 2500 block Belmont Terrace, 5/2, 9:15 a.m. A citizen reported that one of his vehicle’s license plates was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism:
- 400 block Gates Street, 5/2, 4:00 p.m. A City resident reported that one of her residence’s windows was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.