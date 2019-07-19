Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- AT&T, 1601 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/18, 3:00 a.m. Patrol officers responded for an alarm activation. When they arrived at the store, they discovered the front door glass shattered and multiple electronics were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- Wawa, 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/18, 1:15 a.m. An employee reported an undisclosed amount of cash fell out of her work apron and a black male driving a blue Toyota Scion picked it up and took it. The investigation is ongoing.
Counterfeit/ Forgery:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/18, 9:00 a.m. A white female and black female used counterfeit bills to purchase multiple items. They were seen leaving in a black Mercedes ML400 with a black male. The investigation is ongoing.
