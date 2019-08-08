Attempted Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- Spencer Devon Brewing, 8/4, 12:00 p.m. The manager reported there was damage on an exterior door around the lock.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1400 block Preserve Lane, 8/6, 12:00 a.m. A City resident reported witnessing a black male and a Hispanic male looking through vehicles while attempting to gain access. The reporting party checked his vehicle and no items were missing.
Vandalism of a Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Riverside Manor Boulevard, 8/5, 7:15 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s passengerside window was shattered.
- 400 block Rann Court, 8/5, 2:00 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was keyed.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Gold’s Gym, 2380 Plank Road, 8/5, 12:15 p.m. An employee reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the employee area.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1100 block Preserve Lane, 8/4, 10:00 p.m. A citizen reported his wallet and a pair of ear pods stolen from his vehicle.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.