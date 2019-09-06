Larceny:
- Marriott, 620 Caroline Street, 9/4, 2:00 p.m. A citizen reported his watch and a gold ring were stolen from his hotel room.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1200 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 9/5, 10:30 a.m. A citizen reported her iPad was stolen from her vehicle.
Vandalism:
- 100 block Farrell Lane, 9/5, 6:30 p.m. A City resident reported there was damage to her sliding glass door.
Arrests:
- Bowens, Daryon Michael, 26, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Mcdowell, Uno, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of cruelty and injury to children.
- Grant, Jaquarn Maleek, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Doughty, Kristina May, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Devin Daishawn, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Tyler, Leigha Marie, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Barnett, Michael Wayne, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Mccormack, Gregory Jay, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Bridges, Rayshaun Tramel, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Nichols, Michael Anthony Jr, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Maldonado, Eduardo Antonio, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Depoyster, Joey Michael, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Rivera-salvador, Edgardo Uriel, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Gutierrez, Christopher Salvador, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Gutierrez-jardinez, Juan, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property.
- Diaz, Wilian Domingo, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property.
- Nunez-nunez, Carlos, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property.
- Flores Turcios, Venancio, 70, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on city property.
- Pineda, Edwin Odilro, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Alvarado Garcia, Bartola, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Carter, Jawell Maurice, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Bonds, Clarence Richard, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
