Larceny:

  • 300 block Glover Street, 3/26, 1:30 p.m. A person reported one of her vehicle’s license plates was stolen.

Vandalism:

  • 1000 block Wicklow Drive, 3/26, 2:30 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s hood was damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

