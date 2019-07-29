Attempted Robbery:
- 1200 block Caroline Street, 2:00 a.m. A City resident reported a male attempted to rob him. The suspect is described as approximately 5’9”, 160 pounds and was wearing white shoes, tattered dark-colored jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- 1100 block Caroline Street, 7/26, 7:00 a.m. A City resident reported a wreath was stolen from her the front door of her residence.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.