Vandalism:

  • 400 block Riverside Drive, 11/18, 10:00 a.m. A City employee reported a trash can was vandalized.
  • 1400 block Princess Anne Street, 11/20, 3:00 p.m. A City resident reported seeing a male vandalize a mattress that was left outside her residence waiting to be picked up.
  • Forest Village Apartments, 200 Forest Village, 11/19, 12:00 p.m. The propertymanager reported the laundry room was vandalized.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

