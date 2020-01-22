Larceny:

  • 1200 block Caroline Street, 1/21, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported he left his backpack unattended and items were stolen from it.

Vandalism:

  • Thomas Jefferson Motel, 1901 Augustine Avenue, 1/21, 9:15 a.m. An employee reported a windowpane was shattered.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

