Arrests:

  • Crandall, Richard Allan, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Miller, Kittrell Timothy, 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Stevens, Dennis Ray Jr, 35, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Richardson, Travon Markel, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Paige, Bryan Christopher, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Washington, Ronald David, 49, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Finazzo, Angela Michelle, 26, of Fairfax was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
  • Noriega, Eziekiel Anthony, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Despenza, James Louis Jamin, 28, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Warf, Mindy Louissa, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Jordan, Yamina Anna, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • King, Lillian Sadie, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Powell, Harold Joseph II, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
  • Paterson, Cynthia Dalene, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Fritter, Garry Franklin, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
  • Rivers, Keshawn, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Sealock, Henry William Jr, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
  • Paige, Bryan Christopher, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Santos Lopez, Kimberly J, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Mcdowell, Lamont Charles, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
  • Sowers, Scott Edward, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Taylor, Jordan Chase, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation from household items/vehicle.
  • Stoutenburgh, Bryan Russell, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of defrauding hotels.
  • Glavin, Conor Dailey, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Noriega, Eziekiel Anthony, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
  • Gill, Roy Arthur III, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Garcia, Ernest Onasis, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving without license.
  • Lyons, Shapell Yvette, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
  • Simmons, Charles Darrell Jr, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Long, Casey Monique, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Chambers, Azeah, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Dowell, Paul Allen, 75, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
  • King, Raven Chemiese D`shel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
  • Hulo, James Raymond, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
  • Rogers, Jadah Lauren, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Fritter, Garry Franklin, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
  • Delgado, Philip David, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
  • Muhne, Gerald Jerome, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

