Arrests:
- Crandall, Richard Allan, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Miller, Kittrell Timothy, 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Stevens, Dennis Ray Jr, 35, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Richardson, Travon Markel, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Paige, Bryan Christopher, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Washington, Ronald David, 49, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Finazzo, Angela Michelle, 26, of Fairfax was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
- Noriega, Eziekiel Anthony, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Despenza, James Louis Jamin, 28, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Warf, Mindy Louissa, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Jordan, Yamina Anna, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- King, Lillian Sadie, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Powell, Harold Joseph II, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Paterson, Cynthia Dalene, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Fritter, Garry Franklin, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Rivers, Keshawn, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Sealock, Henry William Jr, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
- Paige, Bryan Christopher, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Santos Lopez, Kimberly J, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Mcdowell, Lamont Charles, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
- Sowers, Scott Edward, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Taylor, Jordan Chase, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation from household items/vehicle.
- Stoutenburgh, Bryan Russell, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of defrauding hotels.
- Glavin, Conor Dailey, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Noriega, Eziekiel Anthony, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- Gill, Roy Arthur III, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Garcia, Ernest Onasis, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving without license.
- Lyons, Shapell Yvette, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Simmons, Charles Darrell Jr, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Long, Casey Monique, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Chambers, Azeah, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Dowell, Paul Allen, 75, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
- King, Raven Chemiese D`shel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Hulo, James Raymond, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
- Rogers, Jadah Lauren, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Fritter, Garry Franklin, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Delgado, Philip David, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Muhne, Gerald Jerome, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.