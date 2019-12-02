Assault:
- 500 block Sophia Street, 11/28, 2:30 p.m. A citizen reported he was physically assaulted by an unknown black male with short dreadlocks. The suspect was approximately 25 years old, 230 to 240 pounds, and 5’4”.
- 400 block Caroline Street, 11/28, 2:30 a.m. A citizen reported he was physically assaulted by a black male and a black female. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by the Rescue Squad.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Italian Station, 620 Caroline Street, 12/1, 8:00 p.m. An employee reported a young black male stole the tip jar from the counter. He is described as 15 to 25 years old, 6’ to 6’2” weighing 100 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt with the word ITALIA, khaki pants, and black athletic shoes at the time of the incident.
- Hunan Garden, 923 Caroline Street, 11/29, 9:30 p.m. An employee reported a male stole the tip jar. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the incident.
- 500 block Brocks Square, 11/27, 7:30 p.m. A City resident reported her cell phone was stolen from her apartment.
Vandalism:
- 1700 block Greenway Drive, 11/30, 5:30 p.m. A City resident reported one of his residence’s front window panes was shattered.
- 1700 block Greenway Drive, 11/30 6:00 p.m. A City resident reported his residence’s glass door was shattered.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Hazel Ridge Court, 11/29, 7:15 a.m. A City resident reported her vehicle’s tires were slashed.
Graffiti:
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Avenue, 11/29, 10:00 a.m. An employee reported there was graffiti on an exterior wall.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
