Vehicle Tampering:

  • 1000 block East Kensington Circle, 1/8, 12:30 a.m. A City resident reported a person rummaged through his vehicle.

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:

  • Ground Keepers, 1515 Olde William Street, 1/7, 1:15 p.m. A citizen reported a person forced entry into the establishment.

Larceny:

  • 1600 block Caroline Street, 1/6, 2:50 p.m. A City resident reported four bricks stolen from her front yard.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 2300 block Plank Road, 1/6, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported her car key was stolen.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 800 block Brompton Street, 1/6, 9:25 a.m. A citizen reported three wallets stolen from her vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments