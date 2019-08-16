Arrests:
- Barrett, Henry George, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Perkins, Patrick Carlisle, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
- Hopkins, Betty Sue, 73, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Brown, Sherita Danielle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Mould, David George, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Delorenzo, Julia E, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Sewell, Alexander Caleb, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Lassinger, Robert Thomas, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Monterroza, Brenda Noemi, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Hernandez, Stephanie Elvira, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Abrego-galamez, Oscar, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
- Munguia-herrerra, Vivy, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
- Martinez, Edgar A, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Ochoa, Javier Omar Funes, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Bonilla, Eric Javier, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Fonsecu, Javier, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Berretes, Richard, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Figura, Jose, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
- Canales-Rivera, Cristian, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Mcghee, Sherise Jaquasha, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Clark, Tyreek Jason, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
- Pakpour, Amir Salman, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Flippo, William Morris Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.
- Kensinger, Matthew Charles, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Nichols, Thomas Hayes III, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Smith, Jessica Kathileen Ann, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Medina, Timothy Nathan, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Bridge, Jason Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Paau-rax, Edgar Daniel, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.