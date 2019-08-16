Arrests:

  • Barrett, Henry George, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Perkins, Patrick Carlisle, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
  • Hopkins, Betty Sue, 73, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Brown, Sherita Danielle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Mould, David George, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Delorenzo, Julia E, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
  • Sewell, Alexander Caleb, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Lassinger, Robert Thomas, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Monterroza, Brenda Noemi, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Hernandez, Stephanie Elvira, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Abrego-galamez, Oscar, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
  • Munguia-herrerra, Vivy, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol on City property.
  • Martinez, Edgar A, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Ochoa, Javier Omar Funes, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Bonilla, Eric Javier, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Fonsecu, Javier, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Berretes, Richard, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Figura, Jose, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of glass container where prohibited.
  • Canales-Rivera, Cristian, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Mcghee, Sherise Jaquasha, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
  • Clark, Tyreek Jason, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
  • Pakpour, Amir Salman, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Flippo, William Morris Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.
  • Kensinger, Matthew Charles, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Nichols, Thomas Hayes III, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Smith, Jessica Kathileen Ann, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Medina, Timothy Nathan, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Bridge, Jason Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Paau-rax, Edgar Daniel, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

