Vandalism:
- 300 block William Street, 4/7, 9:00 a.m. A citizen reported that a tree was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 1700 block Franklin Street, 4/3, 3:00 p.m. A City resident reported that her patio table was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time
Counterfeiting/Forgery:
- Nader’s Grocery, 508 Caroline Street, 4/7, 6:00 p.m. The owner reported that a white male attempted to purchase items with counterfeit bills. When he was denied the transaction, the suspect left the store in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny – Theft from Building:
- Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia Street, 4/5, 11:50 p.m. A citizen reported that her phone was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.