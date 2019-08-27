Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 2200 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/26, 11:20 p.m. A citizen reported there was damage to her vehicle’s windshield and driver-side door.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1000 Peconic Lane, 8/26, 10:00 a.m. A citizen reported a person went through his vehicle. No items were missing.
