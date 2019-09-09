Robbery:
- 3000 block Fall Hill Avenue, 9/8, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported she was walking to the store when a black male approached her and snatched her purse. The suspect is described as being in his early 30’s, bald, and wearing a dark-blue shirt and jeans. He left in a dark-colored vehicle.
Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- 200 block Crestview Way, 9/8, 5:10 a.m. A City resident reported multiple items were taken from her secured residence and her vehicle was vandalized. There were no signs of forced entry.
- Harbor Freight, 9/7, 2:00 p.m. A patrol officer responded to the scene and located a broken window. The store manager arrived at the store and confirmed multiple tools were stolen. A K-9 officer also responded to conduct a track.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 1400 block Central Park Boulevard, 9/8, 1:45 p.m. A citizen reported the front license plate was stolen from his vehicle.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 2200 block Caroline Street, 9/6, 5:00 p.m. A citizen reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 100 block Hickok Circle, 9/7, 8:45 p.m. A City resident reported damage to the tires of both his vehicles.
Graffiti:
- 300 block Tyler Street, 9/7, 11:45 p.m. A patrol officer discovered graffiti on the wooden pavilion near the playground.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
