Vandalism:
- Skin Touch Therapy, 5/18, 8:30 a.m. The owner reported a window pane was shattered. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 100 block Braehead Drive, 5/17, 1:15 p.m. A homeowner reported paint was splattered on his driveway. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- Lockhart Circle, 5/17, 12:45 p.m. A homeowner reported there were several white paint spots on her roof, front porch, and walkway. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 200 block Braehead Drive, 5/17, 5:45 a.m. Two homeowners reported paint was thrown on their vehicles. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny:
- Woodforest Bank, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 5/19, 1:50 p.m. A citizen reported she left her cell phone unattended and it was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.