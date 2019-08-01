Vandalism:
- 1160 Noble Way, 7/31, 8:00 p.m. A City resident reported her television was damaged.
Fraud:
- Italian Station, 620 Caroline Street, 7/31, 12:30 a.m. An employee reported a male called and stated he was from the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and that the store owed the City of Fredericksburg money. After an investigation, it was determined the call was fraudulent.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.