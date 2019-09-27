Vandalism:
- Sophia Street Parking Garage, 600 Sophia Street, 9/27, 2:30 a.m. The gate to the parking garage was damaged.
Larceny:
- 2300 block Plank Road, 6:45 p.m. A citizen reported his wallet stolen.
Arrests:
- Cross, Theresa Faye, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Hoffman, Jessica Gray, 33, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Burns, Cassandra Kristen, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Dunst, Seth Jacob, 32, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Boner, Jesse Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Jones, Cheryl Lynn, 47, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Rowland, David Vincent Jr, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Thorne, Diana Marie, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Parson, Jack Dempsey Jr, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
- Barr, Martin Vanburen III, 51, of Richmond was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
- Moreno, Valeria, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Creswell, Justin Allen, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Hensley, Cecil Bill, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Jones, Karina Beth, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Colwell, April Lashawn, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
- Carrick, Allison Brooke, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Jones, Brian O`neal, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Foster, Stephen, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Levin, Brittany Anne, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Tegi, Julius Martin, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Hill, Rodney D`wayne, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Partsch, Joshua William-Ryan, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Chapman, Charlie Nmn Jr, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Eames, Paul Salem Kirkland, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Hall, John Scott, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Savell, Zachary Christopher, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Swain, Aquawlin Tamesha, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Stewart, Sierra Rege`ne-elizabe, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Hill, Jeffrey Antonio, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Boner, Jesse Lee, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification to law enforcement.
- Jackson, Christopher Michael, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Mason, Tyrone Berdell, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Spencer, Daniel James Montgomer, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Perez, Jessie Gia, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run -property damage.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Marshall, Alyssa Dawne, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Gemsheim, Christine Paula, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Knapik, Christopher Paul, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
