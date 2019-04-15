Larceny:
- 1300 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 4/13, 8:00 p.m. A Stafford resident reported that an unknown person stole her cell phone. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- Old Towne Tobacconist, 719 Caroline Street, 4/13, 12:30 p.m. A store employee reported the business phone was stolen. No suspect or witnesses at this time.
- 800 Wolfe Street, 4/13, 12:30 p.m. A City resident reported that a package was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Counterfeiting:
- Panera Bread, 1760 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 4/13, 6:30 p.m. An unknown male attempted to pass a counterfeit bill. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.