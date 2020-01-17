Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- Verizon, 1998 Plank Road, 1/16, An employee arrived at the store and found the front doors shattered. No merchandise was missing. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrests:
- Mason, Ryland Wade Jr, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of failure to comply with court order.
- White, Felton Yondale, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Fitzgerald, John Patrick, 26, of Spotsylvania was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Bradley, Walter III, 20, of Washington was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
- Detrie, Samuel Alex, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Moore, Dominique Leon, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance
- revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Brown, Jarred D, 31, of Fairfax was arrested on a charge of larceny with intent to sell or distribute.
- Jacobsen, Benjamin Blake Park, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of petit larceny.
- Sandidge, Nicholas William, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of petit larceny.
- Wilhoit Jones, Darian Lamar, 20, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering.
- Dyson, Reginald Avier Sirmons, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Sealock, Henry William Jr, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Ross, James Robert, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Eura, Schira Delano, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distributemarijuana.
- Carter, Joshua Allan, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of forging coin and bank notes.
- Sutphin, Sean Scott, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice and stealing/ tampering with coin operated equipment.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Jackson, Richard II, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Bonds, Clarence Richard, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Perez Perez, Yeison Nicolas, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Thomas, Daniel Paul, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Stephens, Malcolm Christopher, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- King, Elizabeth Marie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Hudson, Khalid Jermaine, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Croson, Cari Aliese, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Williams, Edwin Earl, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Bailey, Darnell Markee, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Starkes, Tyonna Brielle, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Logan, Lydia Mariah, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Moore, Dominique Leon, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Tomlinson, Sampson Shawn, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery-family member.
- Martin, Lee, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Sealock, Henry William Jr, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- White, Felton Yondale, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Castro, Tanya Lynn, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Brown, Gary Wayne, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Pryce, Jason Anthony, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Lovos, Frank Hermain, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.
