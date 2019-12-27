Arrests:
- Stevens, Patrick Charles, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Savell, Zachary Christopher, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance or imitation.
- Schubert, Pamela Renee, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Harper, Robert Lewis III, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Dumas, James William, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery - police officer.
- Kargbo, Alusine, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Perryman, Tabitha Lee, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Mills, Richard Allen Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Norris, Justin Marquis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Pitchford, Hayley Christina, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Morris, Justin Wayne, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Mitchell, John Ross, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Lewis, Justin Randall, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Webb, Jennifer Elaine, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Scott, Kelly Lynne, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Newton, William Dalton, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Douglas, Marla Monique, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Towles, Diamond Monia, 19, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
