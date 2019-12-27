Arrests:

  • Stevens, Patrick Charles, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Savell, Zachary Christopher, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance or imitation.
  • Schubert, Pamela Renee, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Harper, Robert Lewis III, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Dumas, James William, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery - police officer.
  • Kargbo, Alusine, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Perryman, Tabitha Lee, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Mills, Richard Allen Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
  • Norris, Justin Marquis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Pitchford, Hayley Christina, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Morris, Justin Wayne, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Mitchell, John Ross, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Lewis, Justin Randall, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Webb, Jennifer Elaine, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Scott, Kelly Lynne, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Newton, William Dalton, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Douglas, Marla Monique, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Towles, Diamond Monia, 19, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

