Indecent Exposure:
- 900 block Princess Anne Street, 7/21, 2:30 a.m. A citizen reported a Hispanic male driving a silver Mercedes sedan exposed himself then drove away. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny/Counterfeiting/ Forgery:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/19, 7:30 p.m. A male (see photo) attempted to make a transaction using a counterfeit bill. When the clerk went to check the bill, the suspect took the item and vacated the store.
Vandalism:
- 1900 block Princess Anne Street, 7/20, 6:00 p.m. A patrol officer discovered a lock broken on a vacant building.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 900 block Monument Avenue, 7/20, 9:45 a.m. A City resident reported her vehicle’s windshield shattered.
Larceny:
- 1400 block Sunken Road, 7/19, 12:00 a.m. A City resident reported a box of building materials stolen from her property. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.