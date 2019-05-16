Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • Dragon Fly Yoga Studio, 810 Caroline Street, 5/15, 12:20 a.m. Victim reported her purse was stolen from the storage area while she was in a yoga class. The investigation is ongoing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments