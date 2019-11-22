Arrests:
- Elliott, Daniel Jesse, 27, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Kelly, Aaron Scott, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Kelly, Aijsha Zhane, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on four charges of shoplifting.
- Pell, Colin Arthur Hicks, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Mcbeath, Brandon James, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Starkes, Rahmon Nyrique, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Militello, Wendy Sau, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Adams, Samuel Edward Jr, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Scott, Kelly Ann, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
- Lumpkin, Antwain Demar, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Heddy, Dustin Travis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Hutton, Dajuan Dominic, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
- Portillo, Jessica Esmeralda, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Martin, Carrie Priscilla, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Logan, Steven Cornell, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Morgan, Scott Trevor, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Graham, Samuel, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Gibbs, Daniel Marquise, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Topper, John Edwin, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Rainey, Tyjuan Antonio, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of failure to comply with court order and failure to stop/yield entering a highway.
- Mendez Ruano, Jorge O, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Green, Lisa Marie, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of giving false report to police officer.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
