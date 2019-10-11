Assault:
- Brock’s Riverside Grill, 10/11, 1:00 a.m. A citizen reported three black females physically assaulted her and stole her purse.
Arrests:
- Young, Zachery Jerome Jr, 23, of Stafford was arrested on four charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Harris, Michael Jeffrey, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Mahoney, Kevin Stephen Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Blume, Brandon Davon, 20, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Powell, Timothy Wayne, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Watkins, Kathy Anne, 41, of Orange was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Vega, Ramon, 28, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Haskins, Sandra Louise, 56, of Richmond was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
- Adams, Yusef Abdulv, 42, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure comply with court order.
- Lee, Joseph Sahng Tae, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Watkins, Kathy Anne, 41, of Orange was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Wood, Lois C, 72, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Genobles, Michael A, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Thomas, Chavonne Yvette, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing a firearm.
- Newton, Tabatha Ieschia, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Driggins, Christina Alexa Rae, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving after illegally consuming alcohol.
- Bouchez, Lauren Adrienne, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Haley, Dadrian Levon, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Messenger, Raymond E III, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Veloz, Elias II, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Nalley, Troy Dylon, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement.
- Reynolds, James Clement, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Baus, Bryant Dalton, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Clingan, Nicholas Roop, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Sanford, Lea Michelle, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Lydon, Kevin Daniel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Lilienthal, Luke Henry, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Suddreth, Jessica Nalani, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Kevin Lorenzo Jr, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Weinstein, Samuel Ian, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Diego, Rachel Anne, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Campbell, Terry Lynn, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Edlund, Joel Lynn, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Spencer, Jerrel Juan, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
