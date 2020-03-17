Larceny:

  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 3/16, 1:30 p.m. A person reported her purse stolen as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

