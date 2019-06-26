Larceny/ Vandalism:
- Sophia Street Parking Garage, 600 Sophia Street, 6/24, 10:30 a.m. The parking attendant reported four juvenile males stole a parking sign and discharged a fire extinguisher. The suspects left in a Honda Civic. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1300 block Alum Springs Road, 6/24, 9:00 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s driver-side mirror was shattered. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.