2200 block Cowan Boulevard, 10/9, 8:15 a.m. A citizen reported she was sexually assaulted by two unknown males in her residence. The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 55 years old wearing a light-colored shirt with buttons and dark-colored pants. The second suspect is described as a white male approximately 45 years old with unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, work boots, and a backwards baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

