Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1600 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 11/7, 2:30 p.m. A citizen reported one of her vehicle’s license plates stolen.

Arrests:

  • Powell, Timothy Wayne, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
  • Todd, Quanze Lejuan, 19, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of wearing a mask in a public place.
  • Farmer, Shaniquae Jemice, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
  • Barker, Kimberley Sue, 46, of Warsaw was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Kelley, Kori Stephen, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen goods.
  • Riveria, Robert, 35, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of entering property with intent to damage.
  • Stevens, Damien Everton, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing a firearm.
  • Brown, Mickel Marciano, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Shifflett, Kenneth Gene, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Cox, Travis Michael, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Wentz, Brandon Taylor, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Coram, Taylor Mae, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Toombs, Savannah Leigh, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • White, Emanuel Wayne Montay, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Williams, Steven Christopher Jr, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Cole, Kirastin Vivian, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Monk, Amber Nicole, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Brezinski, Adam Christian, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Glover, Matthew Joshua Robert, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Curtis, Quinn Zamontay Yvez, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Jackson, Nickolas Paul, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Wells, Jeremiah Tito, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Hines, Jamaal Ahmad, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Johnson, Jamal Dialo, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

