Robbery:
- 200 block Ivanhoe Court, 5/26, 1:00 a.m. A male and female reported being physically assaulted by four unknown black males. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet, purse, and ammunition. The victims declined medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault:
- 300 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 5/25, 2:40 p.m. A citizen reported that an unknown white male approached him and physically assaulted him. The victim declined medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault:
- 200 block William Street, 5/25, 1:30 p.m. A citizen reported five men physically assaulted him and left in an unknown direction. The victim declined medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Counterfeit:
- Dixon Pool, 1300 Dixon Street, 5/27, 5:30 p.m. A white female approximately 40 to 50 years old used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase from the concession stand. The employee realized it was a fake bill after the transaction was complete. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- 1500 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 5/24, 10:00 a.m. A Dominion Power employee reported a transmitter was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 2000 block Plank Road, 5/26, 8:45 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was keyed. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 600 block Spotswood Street, 5/26, 1:00 p.m. A citizen reported one of his vehicle’s license plates was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny:
- 1400 block Charles Street, 5/25, 9:40 a.m. A City resident reported two accent pillows and a fern were stolen from her front porch. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 1000 block Caroline Street, 5/25, 7:00 a.m. A City resident reported that three potted plants and a decorative pot were stolen from her porch. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.