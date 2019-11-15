Arrests:

  • Mcgarry, Steven Andrew Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Kelley, Dominick Johan, 26, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.
  • Futrell, Carol Gardner, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
  • Coleman, Jesse Donell, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of shoplifting.
  • Davis, Matthew Christian, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Pell, Colin Arthur Hicks, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Pounders, Priscilla Ann, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Hyslop, Tearra Shanay, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Mills, Maquel Dayunn, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of contempt of court and failure to be of good behavior.
  • Thompson, Dustin Eric, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Kempf, Elmer Eugene Jr, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Delcuadro, Sergio Arturo, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Carter, Jawell Maurice, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Boley, Angelia, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Stevens, Brandon Lee, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Glass, Mariah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Jones, Tonie Marquie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of sexual display: masturbation, actual/simulated.
  • Costello, Jeffrey Scott Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Whitaker, Marcus Khiri, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Wright, Fallon Courtney, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Regi, Megan Marie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession, give control substance or imitation.
  • James, Robert Matthew, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of obstructing justice and possession of a schedule/ controlled substance.
  • Journigan, Michael Wayne, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Kauo Bennett, Alyssa Leilani, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
  • Brown, David Warren, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of improper turning.
  • Kelley, Marques Allen, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Stetson, Ashley Johanna, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carnal knowledge of inmate by employee.
  • Schmidt, Alicia R, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Hameedi, Surya, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Courtney, Najoun Devin, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of murder.
  • Mcgarry, Steven Andrew Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Kines, Tatiyana Mae, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Bonds, Clarence Richard, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

