Arrests:
- Mcgarry, Steven Andrew Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Kelley, Dominick Johan, 26, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.
- Futrell, Carol Gardner, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Coleman, Jesse Donell, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on three charges of shoplifting.
- Davis, Matthew Christian, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Pell, Colin Arthur Hicks, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Pounders, Priscilla Ann, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Hyslop, Tearra Shanay, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Mills, Maquel Dayunn, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of contempt of court and failure to be of good behavior.
- Thompson, Dustin Eric, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Kempf, Elmer Eugene Jr, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Delcuadro, Sergio Arturo, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Carter, Jawell Maurice, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Boley, Angelia, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Stevens, Brandon Lee, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Glass, Mariah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Jones, Tonie Marquie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of sexual display: masturbation, actual/simulated.
- Costello, Jeffrey Scott Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Whitaker, Marcus Khiri, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Wright, Fallon Courtney, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Regi, Megan Marie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession, give control substance or imitation.
- James, Robert Matthew, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of obstructing justice and possession of a schedule/ controlled substance.
- Journigan, Michael Wayne, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Kauo Bennett, Alyssa Leilani, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
- Brown, David Warren, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of improper turning.
- Kelley, Marques Allen, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Stetson, Ashley Johanna, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carnal knowledge of inmate by employee.
- Schmidt, Alicia R, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Hameedi, Surya, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Courtney, Najoun Devin, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of murder.
- Kines, Tatiyana Mae, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Bonds, Clarence Richard, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
