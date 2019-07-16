Assault:

  • 300 block William Street, 7/15, 9:30 p.m. A City resident reported he was physically assaulted by a young white male and two young black males. The victim suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

