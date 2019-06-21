Shots Fired:

  • 100 block Hickok Circle, 6/21, 3:00 a.m. A City resident reported hearing gunshots fired. Patrol officers responded and found a residence with multiple shots. No persons were injured. A detective was requested to respond to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Arson:

  • Wegmans, 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/20, 5:00 p.m. Two male subjects attempted to start a fire. There was no structural damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 6/19, 2:45 p.m. A City resident reported his vehicle was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Arrests:

  • Campbell, Preston Lee Aurthur, 25, of Stafford was arrested on three charges of failure to comply with court order.
  • Atkins, Charles Thomas, 50, of King George was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Lewis, Michael Raymond, 38, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Longus, Daporcha Latricia Lashet, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Maddox-Byrd, Marsha Leomie, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Harris, Deon Waverly, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Dean, Frederick Lynell, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Johnson, Treyvon Deyo, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Welch, Anthony Joseph, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Szutenbach, Sheila Jo, 71, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Longus, Daporcha Latricia Lashet, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Slaughter, Samoya Shakia, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Gardner, Ronnie Lewis Jr, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Ipanaque, Geraldine Francis, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Lemus Molina, Alvaro Jeziel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Palma Caballero, Caterine Gysselle, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
  • Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Johnson, Davon Antonio, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
  • Clevenger, Julia, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • King, Carol Virginia, 69, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Pack, Avery Nicole, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Ross, Brandon Lucius William, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Pack, Avery Nicole, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Rawlings, Glenda Jean, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Wasiuta, Amber Marie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Grant, Briceton Richard, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
  • Kodjolo, Bassim Swe, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Sealock, Henry William Jr, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Hobby, Michael Dirck, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Mann, Martin Arthur, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
  • Paige, Dana Elizabeth, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated second offense within five years.
  • Walker, Virgil Kenneth, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Kimbrough, Khalil Juhmani, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possess, give control substance or imitation.
  • Lewis, Lanesha Shilise, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Mickens, Travis Joseph, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Pratt, James Preston, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
  • Baddoor, Hanan, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Zaytoon, Raghida, 69, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Bland, Sean Jeremiah, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Parkyn, Lauren Faith, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Maddox-byrd, Marsha Leomie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure comply with court order.

