Shots Fired:
- 100 block Hickok Circle, 6/21, 3:00 a.m. A City resident reported hearing gunshots fired. Patrol officers responded and found a residence with multiple shots. No persons were injured. A detective was requested to respond to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Arson:
- Wegmans, 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/20, 5:00 p.m. Two male subjects attempted to start a fire. There was no structural damage. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 6/19, 2:45 p.m. A City resident reported his vehicle was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Arrests:
- Campbell, Preston Lee Aurthur, 25, of Stafford was arrested on three charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Atkins, Charles Thomas, 50, of King George was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Lewis, Michael Raymond, 38, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Longus, Daporcha Latricia Lashet, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Maddox-Byrd, Marsha Leomie, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Harris, Deon Waverly, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Dean, Frederick Lynell, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Johnson, Treyvon Deyo, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Welch, Anthony Joseph, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Szutenbach, Sheila Jo, 71, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Longus, Daporcha Latricia Lashet, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Slaughter, Samoya Shakia, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Gardner, Ronnie Lewis Jr, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Ipanaque, Geraldine Francis, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Lemus Molina, Alvaro Jeziel, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Palma Caballero, Caterine Gysselle, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.
- Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Johnson, Davon Antonio, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of brandishing firearm.
- Clevenger, Julia, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- King, Carol Virginia, 69, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Pack, Avery Nicole, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Ross, Brandon Lucius William, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Pack, Avery Nicole, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Rawlings, Glenda Jean, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Wasiuta, Amber Marie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Grant, Briceton Richard, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -police officer.
- Kodjolo, Bassim Swe, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Sealock, Henry William Jr, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Hobby, Michael Dirck, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Mann, Martin Arthur, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Paige, Dana Elizabeth, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated second offense within five years.
- Walker, Virgil Kenneth, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Plummer, Deann Michelle, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Kimbrough, Khalil Juhmani, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possess, give control substance or imitation.
- Lewis, Lanesha Shilise, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Mickens, Travis Joseph, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Pratt, James Preston, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
- Baddoor, Hanan, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Zaytoon, Raghida, 69, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Bland, Sean Jeremiah, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Parkyn, Lauren Faith, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Maddox-byrd, Marsha Leomie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure comply with court order.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.