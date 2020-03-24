Robbery:

Fred Transit, 1400 Jefferson Davis Highway, 3/23, 4:50 p.m. A citizen reported an unknown black female assaulted her in the restroom. The suspect left in a black Kia bearing a temporary license plate.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

