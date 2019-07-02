Larceny:
- 1900 block Idlewild Boulevard, 7/1, 6:00 p.m. A City resident reported her son’s bicycle was stolen from the neighborhood pool. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- Mary Washington Hospital, 1101 Sam Perry Boulevard, 7/2, 1:15 p.m. A security officer discovered a broken window. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.