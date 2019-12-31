Larceny – theft from motor vehicle:

  • 900 block Cornell Street, 12/30, 6:30 a.m. A City resident reported his IPad stolen from his vehicle.
  • 900 block Madison Street, 12/30, 3:00 p.m. A City resident reported several items stolen from his vehicle.
  • 1600 block Sunken Road, 12/30, 1:00 p.m. A City resident reported an undisclosed amount of cash stolen her vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments