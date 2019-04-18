Graffiti:
- Valor Apartments, 1011 Peconic Lane, 4/17, 2:00 p.m. The property manager reported that there was graffiti on the entrance to the breezeway and an electrical box. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny:
- 600 block Jackson Street, 4/16, 3:00 p.m. The business owner reported that several wooden beams were stolen from outside of the warehouse. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- Sky Zone, 1410 Central Park Boulevard, 4/16, 10:30 a.m. A citizen reported that his daughter’s cell phone was left unattended and stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1000 block Princess Anne Street, 4/15, 1:00 p.m. A citizen reported that her purse was stolen from her unsecured vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Riverside Manor Boulevard, 4/15, 6:00 p.m. A citizen reported that her vehicle was vandalized with an unknown substance. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
