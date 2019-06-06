Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
300 block Briscoe Lane, 6/5, 10:00 p.m. A City resident reported three juvenile males spray painted a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
300 block Frederick Street, 6/5, 7:00 p.m. A City resident reported two males (see pictures) stole packages delivered to his front door. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
