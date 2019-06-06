Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

300 block Briscoe Lane, 6/5, 10:00 p.m. A City resident reported three juvenile males spray painted a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny:

300 block Frederick Street, 6/5, 7:00 p.m. A City resident reported two males (see pictures) stole packages delivered to his front door. The investigation is ongoing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

