Assault:
- 1300 block Princess Anne Street, 8/17, 1:15 a.m. Two males reported that four unknown men physically assault them. Both victims declined medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/18, 5:50 p.m. A customer left an undisclosed amount of cash at the self-checkout kiosk. Video surveillance shows a black male approximately 45 to 55 years old approached the checkout kiosk after she left and took the money.
- 2200 block Caroline Street, 8/17, 8:15 p.m. A citizen reported he left his phone unattended and it was stolen.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 8/17, 10:00 a.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s registration stickers stolen.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 300 block William Street, 8/16, 11:30 p.m. A citizen reported a firearm stolen from her vehicle.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.