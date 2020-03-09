Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1000 block Tyler Street, 3/8, 7:00 p.m. A person reported his vehicle and boat were vandalized.

Vandalism of Property:

  • 1500 block Idlewild Boulevard, 3/7, 11:00 p.m. A homeowner reported one of his glass doors shattered.

Larceny:

  • Encompass Health Rehab, 300 Park Hill Drive, 3/6, 11:45 p.m. A citizen reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from her purse while it was left unattended in the employee breakroom.

Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • Planet Fitness, 1257 Jefferson Davis Highway, 3/5, 8:15 p.m. A citizen reported her jacket that was left unattended was stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

