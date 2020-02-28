Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 800 block Sophia Street, 2/27, 5:00 p.m. A citizen reported her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
  • 1000 block Stafford Avenue, 2/27, 12:30 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s rear temporary tag was stolen.

Vandalism:

  • Micah Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne Street, 2/27, 8:00 a.m. An employee reported two windows had rocks thrown through them.

Arrests:

  • Michel, Manuel Humberto Jr¸ 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Winston, Sherman Lewis¸ 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Reiser, Roland Klaus¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Jackson, Akeim Diquel¸ 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Klecar, Ronald Lewis¸ 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Helton, William Grant Jr¸ 18, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Carter, Jawell Maurice¸ 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Oakes, Victoria Raye¸ 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of annoying phone calls.
  • Madden, Jennifer Roxanne¸ 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Cotton, Patricia Jean¸ 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Contreras Torres, Julio¸ 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Mills, Brian Nicholas¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
  • Major Purdie, Andre Dominique¸ 27, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Meyer, Jennifer Lauren¸ 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Hall, James Russell¸ 71, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Gardner, Andre Marquette Jr¸ 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Ferguson, Kelly Tyrone¸ 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Smits, Ryan Patrick¸ 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
  • Brent, Kassidy Lane¸ 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Ott, Solomon Nicholas¸ 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Dougherty, Patrick Sheridan¸ 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Campbell, Vernon Keith¸ 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Behm, Dion Carlos¸ 18, of Locust Grove was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Loving, Justin Lee¸ 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance and contempt of court, and two charges of failure to comply with court orders.
  • Wenninger, Devin Tyler¸ 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Herndon, Derrick Deronn¸ 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Dubovsky, Daniel Alexander¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Chaffin, Thomas Michael¸ 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -3rd or subsequent offense.
  • Mahgoub, Wadah Hatim Hassan El¸ 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Berlien-duncan, Nelson Tyler¸ 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Moaland, Marc Anthony¸ 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Mcallister, Cortland Dwayne II¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
  • Thompson-riviere, Gabriella Catheri¸ 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Robles, Jeimily Marie¸ 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Robinson, Chaz Antonio¸ 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

