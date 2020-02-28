Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 800 block Sophia Street, 2/27, 5:00 p.m. A citizen reported her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
- 1000 block Stafford Avenue, 2/27, 12:30 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle’s rear temporary tag was stolen.
Vandalism:
- Micah Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne Street, 2/27, 8:00 a.m. An employee reported two windows had rocks thrown through them.
Arrests:
- Michel, Manuel Humberto Jr¸ 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Winston, Sherman Lewis¸ 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Reiser, Roland Klaus¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Jackson, Akeim Diquel¸ 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Klecar, Ronald Lewis¸ 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Helton, William Grant Jr¸ 18, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Carter, Jawell Maurice¸ 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Oakes, Victoria Raye¸ 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of annoying phone calls.
- Madden, Jennifer Roxanne¸ 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Cotton, Patricia Jean¸ 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Contreras Torres, Julio¸ 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Mills, Brian Nicholas¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of credit card theft.
- Major Purdie, Andre Dominique¸ 27, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Meyer, Jennifer Lauren¸ 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Hall, James Russell¸ 71, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Gardner, Andre Marquette Jr¸ 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Ferguson, Kelly Tyrone¸ 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Smits, Ryan Patrick¸ 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Brent, Kassidy Lane¸ 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Ott, Solomon Nicholas¸ 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Dougherty, Patrick Sheridan¸ 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Campbell, Vernon Keith¸ 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Behm, Dion Carlos¸ 18, of Locust Grove was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Loving, Justin Lee¸ 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance and contempt of court, and two charges of failure to comply with court orders.
- Wenninger, Devin Tyler¸ 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Herndon, Derrick Deronn¸ 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Dubovsky, Daniel Alexander¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Chaffin, Thomas Michael¸ 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -3rd or subsequent offense.
- Mahgoub, Wadah Hatim Hassan El¸ 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Berlien-duncan, Nelson Tyler¸ 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Moaland, Marc Anthony¸ 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Mcallister, Cortland Dwayne II¸ 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
- Thompson-riviere, Gabriella Catheri¸ 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Robles, Jeimily Marie¸ 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Robinson, Chaz Antonio¸ 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
