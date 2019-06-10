Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1400 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/7, 5:00 p.m. A Spotsylvania resident reported that her vehicle tires were slashed. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny – theft from motor vehicle:
- 300 block Forbes Street, 6/9, 11:00 a.m. A City resident reported that several credit cards and cash were taken from her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 1600 block Charles Street, 6/9, 12:40 p.m. A City resident reported that her vehicle had been rummaged through. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.