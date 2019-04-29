Larceny:
- 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 4/26, 9:00 am. An employee of the Pepsi Company reported that one of the vending machine was damaged and the cash box was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
- 400 block Cobblestone Drive, 4/27, 11:30 a.m. A City resident reported that several items were missing from her storage unit. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft from Motor vehicle:
- 3400 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 4/26, 6:50 p.m. A Dahlgren resident reported that his license plate was stolen. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism:
- 200 block South Street, 4/28, 12:00 a.m. A City resident reported that her vehicle tires had been slashed. The investigation is ongoing.
- 500 block William Street, 4/28, 8:37 a.m. A City resident reported damage to a flower pot. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 500 block Greystone Court, 4/28, 10:13 a.m. A City resident reported damage to her driver’s side door. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.
Burglary/Breaking and Entering:
- 700 block Littlepage Street, 4/27, 6:40 a.m. A City resident reported that his business was broken into and property was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.