Vandalism:

1500 block Caroline Street, 1/25, 4:45 a.m. A City resident reported the flag post located on the front of his residence was damaged. Video surveillance shows the suspects are two white males (see photos).

Flag vandal

Larceny – Theft from a Building:

  • Joe’s Crab Shack, 2805 Plank Road, 1/25, 8:15 p.m. An employee reported her Apple AirPods were stolen from her purse.

Larceny – Theft from a Motor Vehicle:

  • 500 block Maple Court, 1/24, 9:15 a.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was damaged.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

