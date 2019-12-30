Larceny:
- 800 block Lafayette Boulevard, 12/28, 6:30 p.m. A City resident reported her wallet was stolen.
- 1700 block Noyack Lane, 12/28, 2:00 p.m. A City resident reported his bicycle being stolen.
- 1100 block Mecox Lane, 12/27, 2:00 p.m. A City resident reported packages stolen.
Vandalism:
- Shiloh Baptist Church, Old site, 801 Sophia Street, 12/26, 10:53 a.m. A Church member reported the stained glass window was shattered.
- Shiloh Baptist Church, 525 Princess Anne Street, 12/27, 2:50 p.m. A Church member reported two windows were shattered.
- 1100 block Littlepage Street, 12/28, 2:30 p.m. A City resident reported her outdoor lights were damaged.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
